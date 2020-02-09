Watch video: Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turn hairstylists for grandma Hiroo

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker shared a couple of pictures with his mother and the two twins Yash and Roohi Johar. Karan is seen sporting a stylish look with a white T-Shirt and blue ripped jeans with a white printed jacket. He teamed it up with yellow-tinted Aviator glasses. Yash wore a red sweatshirt and cartoon-printed pants.

On the other hand, Roohi was seen in a white top and blue jeans with a white printed jacket. In the first picture, Karan is seen seated on a yellow couch carrying his kids in lap, and her mother is seen along in the frame as they look into the camera for the family picture. In the other pictures, Karan is seen smiling along with his kids. One of the pictures features KJo carrying his bundle of joy, Yash on his arm as the toddler is seen relaxing.

The sweet pictures have been liked by many celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Rohit Shetty, Diana Penty and Neha Dhupia.

Kajol commented, "They are amazing and yes u are blessed." Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Sooo cute," and Bhumi Pednekar poured in birthday wishes by stating "Happy birthday [?] This is beautiful." Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017.

On the work front, Karan will soon start shooting for his upcoming historical-drama 'Takht'. The film features an ensemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Jhanvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. The movie will be hitting the theatres in December 2021.

