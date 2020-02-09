Watch video: Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turn hairstylists for grandma Hiroo

Doting dad and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been enjoying every bit of parenting his twins Yash and Roohi Johar. While the Dharma head honcho is very selective on sharing his kids’ antics on social media, a cute video posted by his fans has hit the viral note.
In the video surfaced online, the three-year-olds can be seen playing hairstylist for their grandmother Hiroo Johar. Yash and Roohi take turns to accessorise their lovely dadi, who is also enjoying this adorable playdate.
A few days ago, KJo even hosted a camp-themed birthday bash for his twins, who were born via surrogacy in 2017. The party was attended by SRK's son AbRam, Kareena's son Taimur and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya among several others.
Wishing his adorable twins a happy birthday, Karan took to Instagram and wrote: "I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality I am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co- parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash."
The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker shared a couple of pictures with his mother and the two twins Yash and Roohi Johar. Karan is seen sporting a stylish look with a white T-Shirt and blue ripped jeans with a white printed jacket. He teamed it up with yellow-tinted Aviator glasses. Yash wore a red sweatshirt and cartoon-printed pants.
On the other hand, Roohi was seen in a white top and blue jeans with a white printed jacket. In the first picture, Karan is seen seated on a yellow couch carrying his kids in lap, and her mother is seen along in the frame as they look into the camera for the family picture. In the other pictures, Karan is seen smiling along with his kids. One of the pictures features KJo carrying his bundle of joy, Yash on his arm as the toddler is seen relaxing.
The sweet pictures have been liked by many celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Rohit Shetty, Diana Penty and Neha Dhupia.
Kajol commented, "They are amazing and yes u are blessed." Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Sooo cute," and Bhumi Pednekar poured in birthday wishes by stating "Happy birthday [?] This is beautiful." Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017.
On the work front, Karan will soon start shooting for his upcoming historical-drama 'Takht'. The film features an ensemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Jhanvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. The movie will be hitting the theatres in December 2021.
With inputs from Agencies
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)