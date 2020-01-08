Watch video: Kangana Ranaut thanks Deepika Padukone for making 'Chhapaak'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who is currently gearing up for the release of 'Chhapaak' received a heart-touching message from Kangana Ranaut. In the video, Kangana can be seen expressing her gratitude to the makers of the film for making a film on such a serious issue.

Ever since the hard-hitting trailer of Chhapaak was released, the impact it has left on people is humongous. Riding high on emotions, the movie is all set to take us through the journey of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is all set to release this Friday.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, shared a video where Kangana can be seen expressing her gratitude to Deepika and Meghna. Rangoli is an acid attack survivor and the 'Judgementall Hai Kya?' actress revealed that the trailer reminded her of the acid attack on her sister. She also spoke about how the movie will help survivors to be brave and it is a tight slap on the face of evil-doers. She also said that she hopes the sale of acid will be stopped.

Rangoli shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told!"