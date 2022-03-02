Watch Video: Kangana Ranaut dances to Shiv bhajans during Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday celebrated Mahashivratri at Isha Center in Coimbatore in the presence of Sadhguru.

According to several videos doing the rounds on the internet, Kangana can be seen dancing to Shiv bhajans.

In a video shared by Isha Foundation on social media, the 'Manikarnika' actress can be heard saying that she is 'grateful' to celebrate the festival in Coimbatore.

She can be seen in a maroon and gold banarsi saree and she completed her look with heavy jewellery.

Meanwhile on work front, Kangana has wrapped filming for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. Apart from 'Dhaakad', she will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 03:52 PM IST