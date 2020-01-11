Watch video: Kajol struggles to keep calm after security guard drops her phone

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is basking in the success of her recent film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, was spotted at the Mumbai airport, earlier this morning, as she departed on a trip with daughter Nysa.
Kajol donned a black top with navy blue trousers and a royal blue leather jacket. She accessorised her look with some funky yellow aviators. However, when she arrive at the airport, one of the security guards dropped her luggage including the phone that was inside. Watch the video below.
In Tanhaji, Kajol essays the role of Taanaji Malusare's wife, Savitribai Malusare who is a strong character, helping her husband take firm decisions. The film which released on January 8, is said to be doing well commercially at the box office after minting Rs 16 crore on day one.
Tanhaji is a biographical period action drama in 3D, directed by Om Raut. Set in the 17th century, it is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was a subedar in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.
