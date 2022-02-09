Watch Video: Janhvi Kapoor gets injured, spotted outside the gym with an arm sling

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has injured herself. According to a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, the actress can be seen coming out of her gym and stepping into her car.

Janhvi was seen with a grey arm sling on her right arm. Although it appears to be minor on the outside, the extent of it remains unknown.

The 'Roohi' actress wore green shorts and grey t-shirt. She left her hair loose and did not pose for the shutterbugs.

Moments after the video was shared, concerned fans asked in the comments section, "Hath pe kya hua?". Several users also commented, "Get well soon" on the post.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi'. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Her other upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

Janhvi has also wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

She also has Dharma Productions' next 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The film which will soon go into production, will be helmed by 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' director Sharan Sharma and is slated to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:43 PM IST