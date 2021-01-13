Watch Video: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts belly-dancing skills on Kareena Kapoor's song

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday posted a video on her Instagram page showcasing her belly-dancing skills.
In the video, Janhvi is seen grooving along with the Kareena Kapoor song "San sanana" from the 2001 period drama "Asoka", starring Shah Rukh Khan.
Janhvi's performance received mixed reactions from netizens. While fans blindly appreciated her performance, many felt she is yet to nail the art of belly-dancing.
Some even drew comparisons with her mother, late Bollywood superstar Sridevi.
A section of netizens pointed out that while Janhvi is a good dancer, she needs to work harder on her facial expressions while dancing.
Needless to say, the actress set the internet ablaze with her sizzling moves.
Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with ‘Dhadak’ alongside Ishaan Khatter. She later went to star in Netflix’s anthology ‘Ghost Stories’, and her first ever biopic ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.
In a media interaction, Janhvi had said, “If one keeps working hard, then one will get where one has to get. I am aware of my privilege. I often felt guilty about it. But the best I can do is to earn my place by working even harder."
On work front, Janhvi will next be seen in films such as "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".
The actress will also feature in "Good Luck Jerry", which has begun shooting in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.
