Watch Video: Jacqueline Fernandez teaches Katy Perry how to do 'Namaste'

Pop star Katy Perry is all set to perform in Mumbai on November 16 as part of the OnePlus Music Festival. She landed in the city early morning around 3 am, and was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

After arriving in Mumbai Katy attended her first event in the city with none other than Jacqueline Fernandez. She appeared for the Oneplus Music festivale press conference with Jacqueline and the event organizers.

While posing to paparazzi Jacqueline taught Katy Perry the Indian style of greeting people. She showed her how to do a 'Namaste', and it seems Katy nailed it.

Take a look at it.