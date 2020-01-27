Watch video: Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie grooves to 'Ghunghroo' song

Hrithik Roshan came out with all flying colours with his last outing War, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Packed with powerful actions, the film proved to be Hrithik's second success in a row, after Super 30, earlier in 2019. The track ‘Ghunghroo’, wherein he shook a leg alongside Vaani Kapoor, also became hugely popular, with fans aping the hook-steps all across social media.
Now, in a video, Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan was also seen grooving to the tunes of ‘Ghunghroo’. She is accompanied by two of her girl pals. All of them, donning Rajasthani turbans, happily dance. Pinkie shared the video on Instagram. Watch it below!
It was Hrihik's sister Sunaina Roshan's birthday that led to the celebration. We also came across a photo of Sunaina cutting a cake in the company of her mother and her friends.The love for dance is certainly in Hrithik's genes. And just like her son, Pinkie herself is a big fitness freak too. Her Instagram handle is filled with photos and videos from the gym. It is indeed inspirational how her passion for fitness overcomes her age!
