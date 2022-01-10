Watch Video: Hrithik Roshan adopts pup found under a car on birthday eve

As Hrithik Roshan turned 48, the superstar decided to add a new member to his family to mark the special occasion.

On his birthday eve, Hrithik took to Instagram and introduced his adopted pup ‘Mowgli’.

Sharing an adorable video of his furry friend, Hrithik wrote, “Hello world - it’s me Mowgli!! At least that’s what my hooman calls me - I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me - thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk - now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys - be sure to say hi when you see me.”

Many Bollywood actors couldn’t help but post sweet comments on Hrithik’s video. Kriti Sanon wrote, "Paw-dorable!!!", while Tiger Shroff stated, “Omg sooo cuute.”

Meanwhile global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas called it “Best decision ever.”

On Monday, Hrithik treated his fans by unveiling his first look from the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'.

Apart from Hrithik, the upcoming movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

The project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

The original 'Vikram Vedha' starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The action-thriller had released in 2017 and performed well at the box office. It featured Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler.

The 2017 original film was inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi. The film tells the story of Vikram (Madhavan) who sets out to track down and kill Vedha (Sethupathi). After Vedha voluntarily surrenders himself, he tells Vikram three stories that change his perceptions of good and evil.

The upcoming remake of 'Vikram Vedha' will mark filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayathri's Hindi debut in both direction and writing.

Apart from the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik will also feature in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 10:07 AM IST