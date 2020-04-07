Watch video: Here's what happened when Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured relationship has been creating a lot of buzz. From attending the screening of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to gracing Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash, the rumoured couple has been adding fuel to the fire. Although fans are still waiting for an official announcement, there are several fan pages dedicate to the rumoured love birds. And this throwback video from 2019 Star Screen Awards will leave 'Vickyna' fans drooling.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were present at the 2019 Star Screen Awards when the 'Uri' actor popped the question. In the video, he is seen asking Katrina 'Mujhse Shadi Karoge'. While Katrina's smile said it all, it is Salman Khan's reaction that stole the show. The 'Dabang 3' actor can be seen seated beside his sister Arpita Khan Sharma in the video.

Check it out here: