Watch video: Here's what happened when Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured relationship has been creating a lot of buzz. From attending the screening of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to gracing Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash, the rumoured couple has been adding fuel to the fire. Although fans are still waiting for an official announcement, there are several fan pages dedicate to the rumoured love birds. And this throwback video from 2019 Star Screen Awards will leave 'Vickyna' fans drooling.
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were present at the 2019 Star Screen Awards when the 'Uri' actor popped the question. In the video, he is seen asking Katrina 'Mujhse Shadi Karoge'. While Katrina's smile said it all, it is Salman Khan's reaction that stole the show. The 'Dabang 3' actor can be seen seated beside his sister Arpita Khan Sharma in the video.
Check it out here:
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina have been spotted at dinner dates, birthday celebrations, movie-screenings and more. However, the rumoured couple still hasn't made it official yet.
For the uninitiated, it all began Karan Johar’s 'Koffee with Karan' when Katrina Kaif said she would love to work with the 'Sanju' actor that she thinks that they would look good together. Vicky Kaushal also appeared on the same season and almost fainted (pretended to) when KJo told him about it.
On the work front, Vicky's 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One' miserably tanked at the Box Office. The actor is working on Sardar Udham Singh’s biopic and will be seen playing the titular character in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. He will also be seen in Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.
On the other hand, Katrina will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. The movie that was slated to release on March 27, 2020 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
