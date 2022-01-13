Watch Video: Gauahar Khan schools paps for creating chaos outside a store to click her photos, asks 'why you all are doing this?'

Actress Gauahar Khan on Thursday schooled shutterbugs for causing chaos outside a shop in Mumbai.

The former 'Bigg Boss' winner was chased by the paparazzi as they tried to click photos of her but ended up knocking down a few mannequins outside the shop.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the photographers can be seen going a little overboard and excited while clicking pictures of Gauahar.

After they dropped a few mannequins outside the apparel store, Gauahar, who was upset with them, can be heard saying in the video, "Guys, seriously." However, the paps continued clicking her photos.

She then asked them to pick up the mannequins. "Abhi koi uthaega use (Will someone pick it up now?)," she asked. "I don't know why you are all doing this," she said and stepped inside her car.

Take a look at the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile on the work front, from reality shows to item numbers, Gauahar has always made heads turn. Apart from her glamorous avatar, Gauahar is now carving out a niche for herself in the industry with roles that have more substance.

Currently seen in the anthology 'Kaali Peeli Tales' on Amazon miniTV, Gauahar is cementing her place in the digital space as well.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:46 PM IST