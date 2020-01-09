Watch video: Fan tries to kiss Sara Ali Khan, gets thrashed by security guard

Ever since Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood, she has created a powerful impact on the audience who have now turned into her loyal fans. However, fandom can turn into obsession quick enough to invade a star’s personal space.

Sara, who is a frequent at Namrata Purohit’s pilates session, was spotted by the paparazzi exiting from her workout earlier this morning. While the Simmba actress obliged for a bunch of fans who flocked around to take pictures, one fan kissed Sara’s hand, and was very close to getting trashed by the actress’s security.

Khan was very calm throughout and joined and did not react abruptly. Watch the video below.