Watch video: Fan tries to kiss Sara Ali Khan, gets thrashed by security guard

Ever since Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood, she has created a powerful impact on the audience who have now turned into her loyal fans. However, fandom can turn into obsession quick enough to invade a star’s personal space.
Sara, who is a frequent at Namrata Purohit’s pilates session, was spotted by the paparazzi exiting from her workout earlier this morning. While the Simmba actress obliged for a bunch of fans who flocked around to take pictures, one fan kissed Sara’s hand, and was very close to getting trashed by the actress’s security.
Khan was very calm throughout and joined and did not react abruptly. Watch the video below.
This isn’t the first time Sara has been a victim of inappropriate fan behaviour. A couple of weeks ago, a fan at the airport got too close to her while taking a selfie, wherein she was kind enough to tell the person to not do so and maintain some distance.
Even though the actress had no release in 2019, Sara was the talk of the town. She won several accolades for her stellar debut with Kedarnath which was immediately followed by Simmba which went on to become a box office hit.
Sara is all set to take over Bollywood once again with her upcoming flick which is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will see Kartik Aaryan star alongside the actress, the movie is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2020. She will also be seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)