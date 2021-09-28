Watch video: 'Do I look like Raj Kundra?,' old footage of Shilpa Shetty questioning journalist goes viral

An old video of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has gone viral after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, got bail in a pornographic films case, two months post arrest.

The video is from a press conference when Kundra and gutka baron JM Joshi's actor-son Sachin Joshi were fighting a legal battle in a gold case.

Earlier this year, Sachiin had filed a complaint against the couple, alleging that he had been cheated by Satyug Gold Pvt Ltd, a gold trading company formerly headed by Shilpa and Raj, from which he had purchased a kilo of gold in a gold scheme.

When a journalist tried to seek a comment from Shilpa around the same, she shut him down by saying, "Main Raj Kundra hoon? Main uske jaisi lagti hoon? Nahi nahi, main kaun hoon (Am I Raj Kundra? Do I look like him? No, right. Then who am I?)."

"I really believe as a celebrity you should never complain and you should never explain. Yeh meri zindagi ki philosophy rahi hai (This has been the philosophy of my life),” she added.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:48 PM IST