Watch video: Did Kunal Kemmu forget his daughter Inaaya is on a pram?

Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are back in town from their new year vacay to Sydney, Australia. The family who has been sharing photos from their family vacation was spotted at the airport on Wednesday.

Kunal Kemmu is currently gearing up for the release of Mohit Suri's revenge-drama 'Malang'. The actor was absent from the promotions and trailer launch as he was busy spending quality time with Soha and Inaaya. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is nothing less than his cousin Taimur Ali Khan. As cute as ever, the princess who has the royal Pataudi genes was snapped at the airport with her parents and it was a sight to behold. The little 'pap' star have started waving at the paps and has become quite comfortable with the cameras.In the pictures, Kunal can be seen leading the way, while, Soha is strolling with Inaaya on a pram. The 'Kalank' star seems to have forgotten that his darling daughter is on a pram. In the video, Kunal can be seen holding Inaaya's hand instead of the pram as he walks ahead.