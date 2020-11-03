Watch Video: Did Akshay Kumar confirm Kiara Advani dating Sidharth Malhotra?

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for over a year now.

From attending each other’s birthdays to going on a romantic getaway, the duo has set tongues wagging with their multiple outings.

Now, Akshay Kumar added fuel to this hot topic with a cryptic statement on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The action superstar appeared on the comedy show with Kiara to promote their upcoming film ‘Laxmmi’.

When the host Kapil Sharma asked the actress about her plans to tie the knot, Kumar quipped, "Yeh badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai."