Watch Video: Did Akshay Kumar confirm Kiara Advani dating Sidharth Malhotra?

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for over a year now.
From attending each other’s birthdays to going on a romantic getaway, the duo has set tongues wagging with their multiple outings.
Now, Akshay Kumar added fuel to this hot topic with a cryptic statement on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
The action superstar appeared on the comedy show with Kiara to promote their upcoming film ‘Laxmmi’.
When the host Kapil Sharma asked the actress about her plans to tie the knot, Kumar quipped, "Yeh badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai."
"Laxmmi" is a horror-comedy which revolves around a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. It is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film 'Kanchana' and is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original. The film is all set to premiere on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.
Earlier this year, Sidharth ringed in his 35th birthday with close friends from the industry. In a picture that went viral the actor could be seen posing with Kiara.
Prior to that, the couple were rumoured to be celebrating New Year in Africa.
Both Sidharth and Kiara will be seen in “Shershaah” which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999. It is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala production and directed by Vishnuvardhan.
Besides that, she will also be seen in the comedy film "Indoo Ki Jawani" with Aditya Seal. She also has "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". The film is a follow-up of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007. The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)