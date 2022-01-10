e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention after Australian court quashes visa cancellationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

Watch Video: Dia Mirza, stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi groove to Akon's track in matching pajamas

In the video, Dia can be seen twinning with Samaira and dancing to a song by international singer Akon
IANS
Advertisement

Bollywood actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza shared an adorable video with her step daughter Samaira on Instagram on Sunday.

In the video, the 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' actress can be seen twinning with Samaira and dancing to a song by international singer Akon.

Dia posted a video on Instagram, where the mother-daughter duo are seen dressed in matching pajamas as they grooved to the track 'Bananza' by Akon.

"Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi," she captioned the video.

Samaira is the daughter of Dia's husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his former wife Sunaina.

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi got married last year in a close-knit ceremony. They welcomed their first child together Avyaan Azaad Rekhi May 2021.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Photo: Dia Mirza gives first full glimpse of son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi's face as he plays peek-a-boo... Photo: Dia Mirza gives first full glimpse of son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi's face as he plays peek-a-boo...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:51 PM IST
Advertisement