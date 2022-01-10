Watch Video: Dia Mirza, stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi groove to Akon's track in matching pajamas

Bollywood actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza shared an adorable video with her step daughter Samaira on Instagram on Sunday.

In the video, the 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' actress can be seen twinning with Samaira and dancing to a song by international singer Akon.

Dia posted a video on Instagram, where the mother-daughter duo are seen dressed in matching pajamas as they grooved to the track 'Bananza' by Akon.

"Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi," she captioned the video.

Loading View on Instagram

Samaira is the daughter of Dia's husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his former wife Sunaina.

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi got married last year in a close-knit ceremony. They welcomed their first child together Avyaan Azaad Rekhi May 2021.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:51 PM IST