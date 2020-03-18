Watch video: Deepika Padukone takes up 'Safe Hands Challenge

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone on Tuesday took the 'Safe Hands Challenge' and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands. The actor took the challenge as the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nominated her for the challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Ram Leela' actor took to Twitter as she shared a video while she is seen washing her hands is forward and backward strokes. In the video, she is seen wearing a mask while she shows the handwashing technique. At the end of the video, after washing her hands properly, Deepika is seen winking at the camera as she wipes her hands using a towel.

She captioned the post as, "Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge! #COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together! I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe" On Friday, Ghebreyesus shared an awareness video on Twitter where he is seen showing the hand washing techniques to prevent the spread of coronavirus.