Watch video: Deepika Padukone celebrates sister Anisha’s birthday in Bengaluru

A few days ago, we spotted Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport as she headed to her hometown Bengaluru. That wasn't just a vacation to home, it looks like. We came across a video of the actor, celebrating sister Anisha Padukone's birthday at a cosy gathering.

In the video, Deepika, like a loving elder sister, lights the candles placed on a lovely cake, as Anisha waits to cut it. We didn't see a lot of people, so it was probably a homely celebration with the close ones. Also, looks like white was the dress code of the evening! Both the sisters are seen twining in white.