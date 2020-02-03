Watch video: Deepika Padukone celebrates sister Anisha’s birthday in Bengaluru

A few days ago, we spotted Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport as she headed to her hometown Bengaluru. That wasn't just a vacation to home, it looks like. We came across a video of the actor, celebrating sister Anisha Padukone's birthday at a cosy gathering.
In the video, Deepika, like a loving elder sister, lights the candles placed on a lovely cake, as Anisha waits to cut it. We didn't see a lot of people, so it was probably a homely celebration with the close ones. Also, looks like white was the dress code of the evening! Both the sisters are seen twining in white.
The actor was also celebrating her father Prakash Padukone's Badminton academy completing 25 years. She took to Instagram to share throwback photos of her father and penned a heartfelt note. 'Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! We love you and are proud of you!Thank You for being you," she wrote.
Last seen in Meghna Gulzaar's Chhapaak, Deepika will be soon beginning to work on the Hindi remake of the Hollywood flick The Intern, alongside Rishi Kapoor.
