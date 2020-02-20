Watch video: Deepika dances to 'Ghoomar', sings 'Dard e Disco' while sporting a Balmain hooded blazer

India's biggest music spectacle, 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020, was conducted on 19th February in Mumbai, and it sure was a star-studded night. The show was hosted by actor Aparshakti Khurana, music director Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Neeti Mohan.

The long list of popular B-town celebs who attended the show also included Chhapaak actress, Deepika Padukone. Her glaring obsession with black could be seen with her sporting yet another outfit in the same colour.