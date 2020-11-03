Watch Video: Burj Khalifa pays special tribute to Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday, and his fans and well-wishers trended various hashtags to celebrate his birthday throughout the day.

The actor, who is currently stationed in Dubai for the ongoing IPL 2020, was unable to greet his fans outside Mumbai residence Mannat – a tradition followed every year.

Khan, instead shared a video thanking fans for showering him with love on his special day.

Later in the day, Khan was treated with a special tribute on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, featuring the tallest screen in the world.

Watch video.