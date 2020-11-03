Watch Video: Burj Khalifa pays special tribute to Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday, and his fans and well-wishers trended various hashtags to celebrate his birthday throughout the day.
The actor, who is currently stationed in Dubai for the ongoing IPL 2020, was unable to greet his fans outside Mumbai residence Mannat – a tradition followed every year.
Khan, instead shared a video thanking fans for showering him with love on his special day.
Later in the day, Khan was treated with a special tribute on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, featuring the tallest screen in the world.
Watch video.
Khan also shared a picture of himself posing in front of it and wrote, “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!”
Khan posted a video on social media and said he was touched by the social work several of his fan clubs carried, including blood donation drive and distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.
"More than wishing me on my birthday some of the work that you boys and girls have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now... This is the most wonderful work that we can do. Because you can't be a lover boy like me without spreading love," he said in his signature witty style.
"Thank you all of you from far, near and through whatever resources we have. I love you all. Next year we will all get together and have a bigger better party... 56 is better than 55. I miss you all. A big hug to all," the actor, who is in Dubai for to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders at the ongoing Indian Premiere League, further said.
A week ago, in a Q&A session on Twitter, Khan had urged admirers to not gather outside his bungalow on his birthday.
"Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar... thodha door se yaar," he had said.
