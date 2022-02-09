Watch Video: 'Badhaai Do' makers introduce Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar as Shardul and Sumi

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's much-awaited film 'Badhaai Do' is all set to hit the theaters this week. The film is much in talk for its unique story. It is just two days away from its release day, and the makers have shared the video of how the leading cast gets into the characters of Shardul and Sumi in the film.

'Badhaai Do' is one of the much-awaited movies of this month which is about to release on February 11 in theaters. The songs are loved immensely by the audience.

The makers are leaving no chance to ignite the excitement level of the audience. This time, Junglee Pictures came up with a video introducing the characters of Rajkummar and Bhumi as Shardul and Sumi respectively. In the video, the cast shared their beautiful experience of their journey to get in their characters.

It gives an insight to the fans on how the leading cast has developed these characters. It will be interesting to watch how Rajkummar gets into the shoes of a cop posted in a Mahila Thana and on the other hand, Bhumi's preparation for the role of a PT teacher.

The makers bring the experience of behind-the-scenes fun and craziness they had while shooting the film.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:13 PM IST