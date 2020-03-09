Watch Video: Babita Kapoor imitates daughter Karisma Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' poster

Recently, the screening of Karisma Kapoor's upcoming web series, 'Mentalhood' took place and the event was graced by her mom, Babita, and her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others.
The show's producer, Ekta Kapoor, Karisma's cousin Aadar Jain and his mother Rima Jain, Rashami Desai, Kushal Tandon, Tusshar Kapoor and Sumona Chakravarti were also present at the event.
During the event, the paparazzi asked former actress, Babita Kapoor, to pose once. The actress probably felt shy at first, however, after Karisma Kapoor urging her to do so she replicated Karisma's pose on the 'Mentalhood' poster and also gave a small pout. It cannot be denied that Babita looked absolutely gorgeous while posing.
Babita wore black pants and a lose black top and paired her ensemble with a dazzling red neckpiece.
The web series also casts Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome.
The plot of the web series revolves around a mother who is a former winner of Miss Kanpur beauty pageant and how she desires that her three children should be a part of the glamour industry.
The show is set to premier on the streaming platforms ALT Balaji and Zee5 on 11th March 2020.
