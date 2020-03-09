Watch Video: Babita Kapoor imitates daughter Karisma Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' poster

Recently, the screening of Karisma Kapoor's upcoming web series, 'Mentalhood' took place and the event was graced by her mom, Babita, and her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others.

The show's producer, Ekta Kapoor, Karisma's cousin Aadar Jain and his mother Rima Jain, Rashami Desai, Kushal Tandon, Tusshar Kapoor and Sumona Chakravarti were also present at the event.

During the event, the paparazzi asked former actress, Babita Kapoor, to pose once. The actress probably felt shy at first, however, after Karisma Kapoor urging her to do so she replicated Karisma's pose on the 'Mentalhood' poster and also gave a small pout. It cannot be denied that Babita looked absolutely gorgeous while posing.

Babita wore black pants and a lose black top and paired her ensemble with a dazzling red neckpiece.

Take a look at the video: