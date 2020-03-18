Watch video: Baba Sehgal comes out with new coronavirus song 'Namaste'

The lyrics of the song are based on different ways to deal with COVID-19 and how people around the globe are adopting Indian salutation 'Namaste' to greet each other amid the outbreak of the highly contagious virus.

Through his song, Sehgal asks people to not panic and stop travelling to shoot the virus.

Moving further with the song, the 'chicken fried rice' singer took on people who are not taking coronavirus seriously and asked them to not go in crowded places.

The ultimate drop of the song, is 'Haath jodo jodo karo tum namaste' which urges people to adopt the practise of joining hands for greeting each other and adopt social distancing efficiently.

The 54-year-old singer ended the song by humming, "India, China, Lodon, Italy to America, Corona se bachne ka Indian Tareeka, Namaste!" While the government is doing its part to spread information through its advisories, music can be a fun way to make the relevant information reach the citizens in the times of a global pandemic.

The musician has won praises for his new rendition with Twitterati lauding his move.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 137 positive cases of coronavirus so far and has registered three deaths due to COVID-19.