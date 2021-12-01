Watch Video: Athiya Shetty poses with beau KL Rahul at brother Ahan's 'Tadap' screening

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Wednesday attended the screening of her brother Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's 'Tadap' in Mumbai with her beau KL Rahul. This was KL Rahul and Athiya's first public appearance as a couple.

Watch Video:

Recently, the Indian cricketer had made his relationship with Athiya official on the latter's 29th birthday. Rahul took to Instagram and posted a picture with Athiya and wrote “Happy birthday my ❤️ @athiyashetty".

Advertisement

Directed by Milan Luthria, 'Tadap' is set to release theatrically on December 3. It also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati.

The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama 'RX 100', which featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput.

'Tadap' is written by Rajat Arora, who had also penned Luthria's 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Baadshaho'.

Check out the pictures from the screening below:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 08:09 PM IST