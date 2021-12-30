Watch Video: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap reveals how much money she spends in a month

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, often shares interesting videos giving her followers a peek into her glamorous life.

Aaliyah studies in the US and reunited with her parents in Mumbai a couple of months back.

In one of her latest YouTube videos, Aaliyah answered several questions sent in by her fans.

One of the questions was, "How much money do you spend in a month?". Replying to this, Aaliyah said, "Way more than I should is the answer to that question. Mostly on just food and clothes. I online shop once every two weeks and order out at least three or four times a week, which is obviously not good. And I eat out a lot."

"Food and clothes are what I spend most of my money on and I am trying to cut back. Trying is the word there," she added.

Take a look at her video here:

Aaliyah also opened up about her New Year’s resolutions. "One is definitely to be more consistent with working out and fitness because I have become so unhealthy. I eat s**t and I don’t work out. Also, eat healthy. Just basically a healthier lifestyle, which is my New Year’s resolution every year, don’t really follow through on those ones but this year, I am determined," she said.

Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. She enjoys a massive fan base on social media.

She has her own YouTube channel, in which she shares videos on various topics, ranging from relationships, mental issues, trolling, and much more.

