Watch video: Alia Bhatt's house sanitised by BMC; civic body official says actress didn't violate quarantine rules

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has not violated any quarantine rule while traveling to Delhi, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

She had a negative COVID-19 test report before going to Delhi and was not under quarantine, he told PTI.

Alia recently travelled to Delhi for the motion poster launch of her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

Recently, BMC officials reached Vastu building on Pali Hill, which houses Alia's residence. The building was sanitised by the civic body.

On Thursday, the BMC team sanitised actor Sanjay Kapoor's house as both his wife, Maheep, and daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, have tested COVID-19 positive.

Earlier this week, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner at producer-director Karan Johar's residence.

There were comments on social media claiming that Alia Bhatt traveled to Delhi for a film shoot in breach of quarantine rules.

"No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report," the official said, refuting media reports about violation of COVID-19 rules.

No other high-risk persons or close contacts of Bollywood personalities had tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday morning, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 02:58 PM IST