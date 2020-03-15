Watch video: Alia Bhatt celebrates her 27th birthday by cutting cakes in a unique style

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turns 27 today, and instead of opting for a lavish midnight bash, the diva celebrated her special day home-style with friends and family.

In a video that has surfaced online, shows Alia blowing off candles from two cakes as she tries to cut them both at once. However, her criss-cross action nearly saves her from dropping one of the cakes on the floor. Watch the video below.