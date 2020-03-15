Watch video: Alia Bhatt celebrates her 27th birthday by cutting cakes in a unique style

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turns 27 today, and instead of opting for a lavish midnight bash, the diva celebrated her special day home-style with friends and family.
In a video that has surfaced online, shows Alia blowing off candles from two cakes as she tries to cut them both at once. However, her criss-cross action nearly saves her from dropping one of the cakes on the floor. Watch the video below.
It has been an eventful year for Alia, who already won Filmfare best actress award, and the same category in Viewer's choice at Zee Cine Awards for the Zoya Akhtar directorial ‘Gully Boy’. She is gearing up for the release of her first ever collaboration with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.
Besides that she’s been working on Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)