Watch video: Akshay Kumar pranks paparazzi with his hilarious antics

Earlier, Akshay revealed that he played a prank on his Hey Baby co-star Vidya Balan by texting her from actor Riteish Deshmukh’s phone. On The Kapil Sharma Show, Riteish said, "While we were shooting for Heyy Babyy, Akshay secretly took my phone and texted Vidya Balan, saying 'I love you muah, muah, muah'. The funny part was that Vidya replied back writing 'Muaaa Muaaa Muaaa' (kisses)' (laughs)."

"When I saw the message, I was taken aback, wondering why Vidya sent the message to me, without knowing a message had gone to her from my phone. It was later that I figured that both our phones were with Akshay. He always plays pranks with all of us," he added.

To which Akshay said, "Mazaa aata hai masti karne mein (its fun playing pranks)."

Meanwhile on work front, Akshay has a busy line up in 2020. He will be seen in Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, which will release on March 27. Furthermore he will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom.