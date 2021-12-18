Watch Video: Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani wrap their film 'Runway 34' by actually eating a wrap!

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Friday announced the wrap of his upcoming movie 'Runway 34' by sharing a quirky video on Instagram.

In the video, the actor can be seen with his co-star Boman Irani and other crew members of the film.

They could be seen announcing the wrap of 'Runway 34' as they proceeded to eat an actual wrap! Yes, you read that right!

"We took flight food too seriously! #Runway34 - it's a wrap. See you at the movies...," Ajay captioned the post. Take a look at the video here:

Moments after the 'Singham' actor posted the video, actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is also part of the star cast, dropped a comment on the post. She wrote, "Wohoooo!! I missed the wrap !! Took a flight on behalf of the team tho."

Along with playing the lead role in the movie, Ajay has also donned the director's hat for the project.

'Runway 34' also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, who will make his acting debut with the film.

'Runway 34' was earlier titled 'Mayday' before the title was changed by its makers. The film will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:30 AM IST