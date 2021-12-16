Watch Video: Ahan Shetty practices deadly bike stunts for his debut film 'Tadap'

Sajid Nadidwala’s latest release ‘Tadap’, that marks the Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty, has been one of the most talked-about films for various reasons, for one, it brings together two of the most talented Gen-X actors – Ahan and Tara Sutaria on screen for the first time and of course, for the soulful music.

And well, since the premise of the film called for loads of action, Ahan has shot for high-octane action sequences on the bike, which plays a major role in the film.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has recently posted an interesting ‘bike making video’ on their social media which showcases Ahan practicing deadly bike stunts for his debut film ‘Tadap’.

From the creation of the bike, riding it to perfection and performing the wheelie stunt, Ahan is seen doing it all!

Loading View on Instagram

Celebrating the box office success of ‘Tadap’, the entire team including Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, director Milan Luthria and Rajat Arora were spotted at the lunch session at the ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala and wife, Warda Khan Nadiadwala's residence.

Despite the new pandemic norms and sudden rains, the movie has done better business than the other bigger releases featuring bigger stars, which speaks volumes for a ranked newcomer.

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Fox Star Studios presents, ‘Tadap’, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, ‘Tadap’ released on 3rd December, 2021 and is doing wonders at the BO

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 05:02 PM IST