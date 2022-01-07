Watch Video: After announcing breakup with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen says she 'values respect over love in a relationship'

During a recent live session on Instgaram, actress Sushmita Sen said that she values respect over love. She was joined by her daughters Renee and Alisah.

Days after announcing the end of her relationship with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita spoke about how she perceives love.

Sushmita decided to answer some questions from her fans. When asked, "What does respect mean to you?" Sushmita chose to answer it. She said, "Respect means everything to me. Everything. I put that above love any day." Without condemning the ideals of unrealistic love showcased in books and movies, the actress opened up about her outlook.

The former Miss Universe went on to say, "Jaha izzat nahi hota, waha mohabbat ke mainey hi nahi hote. Mohabbat aake chali jayegi. Lekin agar respect hai to mohabbat ko dobara mauka milta hai to express itself. (Where there is no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go. But if there's respect, love gets a second chance to express itself)."

Putting all speculations to rest, Sushmita had confirmed about her break-up with Rohman Shawl last month.

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Sushmita wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!"

Elaborating on her decision to not hide about it and keep things as is in the public eye, Sushmita told Hindustan Times, that closure is important given that she’s a public figure, and it is essential so that both people can move on with their lives.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the International Emmy nominated series 'Aarya', directed by Ram Madhvani.

