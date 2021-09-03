Watch Video: Actress Sambhavna Seth gets in scuffle with police for mishandling her husband in Mumbai

Actress Sambhavna Seth got into a tussle with Mumbai police officer on Friday after the police mishandled her husband, Avinash Dwivedi, during Sidharth Shukla's funeral.

The incident took place at the Oshiwara Crematorium where the last rites of Sidharth Shukla were performed. Several videos of the incident have surfaced online showing Sambhavna screaming at the cops.



Sambhavna Seth along with Avinash Dwivedi stood near a gate with their friends, surrounded by a group of police officials. Sambhavna walked away from the gate and at the same time a scuffle broke out. In the clip, a cop held Avinash by his T-shirt then pushed him back with his hand on his face. Sambhavna then rushed towards them.

"Kyu haat lagaya usko (Why did you touch him)?" As Sambhavana pulled Avinash away, the latter told the cop, "Aapne maara (You hit me)." The cop replied, "Maara nahi hai (I didn't hit you)."

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi were attending the last rites of Sidharth Shukla who died on Thursday at the age of 40. He was declared dead on arrival at the Cooper Hospital in Juhu. He was cremated in the presence of his family, friends and colleagues.

