Watch Video: A 'half-naked' Prateik Babbar gets his nails painted; sister Juhi reacts

Prateik Babbar, son of late actress Smita Patil and Raj Babbar doesn’t shy away to flaunt his androgynous side on social media.

Recently, the “Chhichhore” flaunted his painted nails on Instagram. He captioned the video as “Why thank you darling!”

The actor can be seen flaunting his ripped bod in a pair of shorts.

Prateik’s sister Juhi commented “Hey Ram”, while actress Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Hahah m getting my nails done too.”