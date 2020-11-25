Watch Video: A 'half-naked' Prateik Babbar gets his nails painted; sister Juhi reacts

Prateik Babbar, son of late actress Smita Patil and Raj Babbar doesn’t shy away to flaunt his androgynous side on social media.
Recently, the “Chhichhore” flaunted his painted nails on Instagram. He captioned the video as “Why thank you darling!”
The actor can be seen flaunting his ripped bod in a pair of shorts.
Prateik’s sister Juhi commented “Hey Ram”, while actress Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Hahah m getting my nails done too.”
In another picture, the actor wrote, “casual day at the office.”
In 2018, the 33-year-old played muse to the quirky homegrown label, Chola at the Lakme Fashion Week.
Chola’s W/F’18 collection ‘Bye Felicia’ dismissed the irrelevant and used the colour grey to represent the strength of coming out and being yourself.
It reflected how Drag can be a creative outlet, a means of self-exploration, and a way to make cultural statements.
While most Bollywood actors would shy from experimenting, Prateik had the audience rooting for him with his stellar avatar.
On work front, Babbar will reportedly feature in Ayan Mukerjee’s “Brahmastra” which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
Besides that, he will also be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s “Mumbai Saga” with John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Mahesh Manjrekar.
