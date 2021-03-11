Watch: Vicky Kaushal's balancing act on a horse leaves B-town amused

For those unversed, Vicky referred to Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s painting from the movie “Welcome” which showed a donkey on a horse.

Vicky's B-town colleagues went ROFL with his comparison. Tiger Shroff called it, "Crazyy" while Kiara Advani commented, "Haha toppp". Sayani Gupta wrote, "Woahhh." And filmmaker Shashank Khaitan said, "Wah wah" with clapping emojis.

Earlier this week, Vicky Kaushal relished his 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' memories by visiting the Uri Base Camp in Kashmir.

The 'Raazi' actor took to his Instagram account and shared the behind the scenes pictures from his visit to the Uri Base Camp. Through the post, the 32-year-old explained how honoured he felt after spending the day with the locals who were not only full of warmth but also 'extremely talented'.

Taking to the caption, he wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!"

In 2019, Vicky played the role of Major Vihan Shergill in the Aditya Dhar directorial flick 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which hit the big screens on January 11.

The actor, who was last seen on screen in "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship", is currently shooting for his next titled "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary.

He will also be seen in the film "The Immortal Ashwatthama" and "Takht", and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.