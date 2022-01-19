Watch: Vicky Kaushal turns cricketer on the sets of his new film

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his new film in Indore. To make the shooting a fun experience, he, along with, the crew hit the ground and played cricket during break time.

On Wednesday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing cricket on the sets.

"Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set," he captioned the clip.

For those unversed, Vicky had auditioned for Kabir Khan’s multi-starrer sports drama ’83.

It was reportedly for the role of cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

However, the audition happened prior to ‘Raazi’, and after it became a hit, Vicky didn’t want to play a second lead. The role was then offered to Saqib Saleem.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky in the yet-to-be-titled film.

Earlier, he had also given us a glimpse of post shift fun as he was seen pampering himself with his favourite food -- including fries and coke.

Vicky Kaushal's first leading role was in Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed and much-feted film ‘Masaan’ in 2015. Later, he rose to prominence with roles in films like ‘Raazi’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, ‘Lust Stories’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’.

His defining role was in the 2019 war drama ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, for which he won the National Award as Best Actor. His latest film ‘Sardar Udham’ also garnered rave reviews for his scintillating performance.

Vicky's upcoming films are ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, ‘Sam Bahadur’, and ‘The Great Indian Family’.

