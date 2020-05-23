Watch: Veteran Actress Mumtaz slams death hoax in viral video, says 'See? I'm not dead!'

Veteran Bollywood actress Mumtaz has slammed the rumours of her death and shared a video, where she assured her fans that she is doing okay. The 73-year-old actress is currently in London with her family.
Mumtaz's daughter Tanya took to her Instagram to share a video of the actress dismissing the death hoax. In the video, the yesteryear star looks as gorgeous as ever as she addresses the rumours and clarifies, "Hi, all my fans. I love you. See? I'm not dead! I'm alive and I'm not that buddhi as they say. I am still presentable because of your blessings."
"Message from my mother to her fans! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old," Tanya captioned the video.
Reacting to the video, Sophie Choudary commented, "She is amaze! Please give her my love."
A furious fan wrote, "That's simply ridiculous! But why does this happen every May? That's why I have been requesting you to take over the control over her site www.mumtaz.in, and keep it current with regular updates."
"People are insane who spread such hoax. May god bless her with long life and happiness. She is my favorite., love you Mumtaz mam," read another comment.
This isn't the first time the actress has been a target of false reports. Last year in April, there were rumours about her demise which Mumtaz’s younger daughter had denied on social media.
“She is alive, fit and fine. she wants to know why everybody is spreading false news,” a family member told PTI.
One of the popular actresses in the 1970s, Mumtaz featured in films such as “Mela”, “Apradh”, “Nagin”, “Bramachari”, “Ram Aur Shyam”, “Do Raste” and “Khilona”.
