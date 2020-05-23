Watch: Veteran Actress Mumtaz slams death hoax in viral video, says 'See? I'm not dead!'

Veteran Bollywood actress Mumtaz has slammed the rumours of her death and shared a video, where she assured her fans that she is doing okay. The 73-year-old actress is currently in London with her family.

Mumtaz's daughter Tanya took to her Instagram to share a video of the actress dismissing the death hoax. In the video, the yesteryear star looks as gorgeous as ever as she addresses the rumours and clarifies, "Hi, all my fans. I love you. See? I'm not dead! I'm alive and I'm not that buddhi as they say. I am still presentable because of your blessings."

"Message from my mother to her fans! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old," Tanya captioned the video.

Check it out here: