'Watch 'Veere Di Wedding' to punish yourself': Sonam Kapoor asks what to watch, Twitter has a hilarious list of suggestions

It is not the first time that Sonam Kapoor has been trolled for putting up something on Twitter. Last when she shared her views on women empowerment and stated that she was treated like a 'second class citizen' it did not go down well with the netizens.
Yet again, the actress took to Twitter recently and posted, 'Guts stuck at home today, any recommendations on what to watch?' Quite a few people replied to this. Here are the most bizarre suggestions we came across:
Twitterati had some bizarre recommendations. Here they are:
On the work front, the actress was last seen in the movie, 'The Zoya Factor'. Reports suggest that she will be working next with Sujoy Ghosh on a film titled, 'Blind'. However, there are no official confirmations about the same.
