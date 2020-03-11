Watch: Varun Dhawan's sweet video wishing fans in Nepal Happy Holi goes viral

'Street Dancer 3D' actor, Varun Dhawan on Holi 2020, extended warm wishes to his fans in Nepal. The actor recently had a fan encounter and also recorded a special video for his friends. In the video that's going viral on the internet, Varun can be seen wshing everyone a Happy Holi.

The actor says, "Pandey ke sabhi saathiyon, sabhi doston, sab ko bohot bohot happy Holi wish karna chahta hoon." The fan then requests Varun to give a special shoutout to his 'village' Nepal and the actor sweetly schools him saying, “Nepal desh hai, gaon nahi."

Check out the video here: