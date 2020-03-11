Watch: Varun Dhawan's sweet video wishing fans in Nepal Happy Holi goes viral

'Street Dancer 3D' actor, Varun Dhawan on Holi 2020, extended warm wishes to his fans in Nepal. The actor recently had a fan encounter and also recorded a special video for his friends. In the video that's going viral on the internet, Varun can be seen wshing everyone a Happy Holi.
The actor says, "Pandey ke sabhi saathiyon, sabhi doston, sab ko bohot bohot happy Holi wish karna chahta hoon." The fan then requests Varun to give a special shoutout to his 'village' Nepal and the actor sweetly schools him saying, “Nepal desh hai, gaon nahi."
Check out the video here:
On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan celeberated Holi 2020 with his gilrfriend Natasha Dalal, at Aarti Shetty's house party.
On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in 'Coolie No 1', alongside Sara Ali Khan. The comedy-drama is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.
The movie will also see Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan.
Helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the family entertainer is slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020.
