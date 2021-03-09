Watch: Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' shoot interrupted in Arunachal Pradesh

The eagerness of fans to catch a glimpse of the stars interrupted the shooting of the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starring horror-comedy film 'Bhediya' on Sunday night.

In a video, going viral on the internet, the 'Badlapur' actor is seen climbing on top of a car while requesting the crowd to let them resume the shoot.

Varun is heard appealing to fans to maintain peace.

He said, "Thode time ke liye humlog hai idhar. Bohot time ke liye hai. Toh hopefully, shooting jab khatam hota hai toh main aap sab se mil paunga (We will be here for quite some time. Hopefully, once the shooting ends, I will be able to meet you all)."