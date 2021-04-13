Watch: Varun Dhawan requests fans to wear masks during 'Bhediya' shoot; video from Ziro goes viral

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who has a massive fan following, was seen urging people to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols as they gathered to meet him in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh during the shoot of his next horror-comedy 'Bhediya'.

The shoot of Varun's forthcoming film was interrupted by his fans at Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh as they got excited to click pictures with him.

In a video, going viral on the internet, the 'Badlapur' actor, who has re-started shooting after recuperating from COVID back in December, is seen wearing a mask and requesting his fans to be responsible by practicing social distancing and following other guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic.