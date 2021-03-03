Watch: Varun Dhawan howls like a true 'Bhediya', but Ayushmann Khurrana's comment steals the thunder

Horror comedy "Bhediya", starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who has helmed blockbusters like 2019 comedy "Bala" and "Stree" (2018).

Backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, the film is part of his horror-comedy universe comprising "Stree" and the upcoming "Roohi", which features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma

Ahead of its release, Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a video of himself getting inside a plane and howling like a werewolf akin to his onscreen character.

However, it is Ayushmann Khurrana’s comment that stole the thunder.

Ayushmann wrote, “Bhediya re bhediya re mera dil chura ke layi jaaa.”