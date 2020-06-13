Watch: Varun Dhawan grooves to 'Tum to thehre pardesi' in the gym, calls it his 'all time favourite song'

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has hit the gym, what with the COVID lockdown being relaxed in Mumbai. On Saturday morning, Varun posted a hilarious video on Instagram where he can be seen dancing in the gym along with his instructor.

Varun revealed that his favourite song is "Tum to thehre pardesi" which he sings in the video while laughing his heart out. Varun not only sings the popular Qawwali track of 1999 by Altaf Raja, but he can be seen shaking a leg along with his gym instructor.

"My all time favourite song. I ain't classy," Varun captioned the video, which the actor is wearing just a pair of track pants, with his upper torso bare.