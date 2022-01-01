Watch: Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in new video from South Africa

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent their last days of 2021 abroad with daughter Vamika. While everyone is advised to stay indoors on New Year’s eve, the actor and her daughter have accompanied Kohli for his cricket series in South Africa.

Taking to her Instagram stories on night of December 31, Anushka shared a video of a beautiful park in South Africa. What caught the attention of fans was Vamika's cute voice calling out to 'mumma' Anushka. Vamika can then be heard repeatedly calling out 'mumma.' Sharing the video with her fans, she wrote, "Best way to spend my last 2021 evening."

The video was re-shared by several Anushka and Virat fan clubs on their social media profiles.

Some fans wondered when they would get to hear a similar video of Vamika calling Virat ‘daddy’. Fans are yet to see Vamika's face as the couple wants to protect her privacy.

Just a few days ago, a video of Virat waving to Vamika and Anushka from the ground after India won the historic Test match went viral. Anushka and Vamika cheered on Virat and Team India. Vamika will celebrate her first birthday on January 11th.

On the work front, Anushka is set to sign three projects after her last film 'Zero'

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 04:13 PM IST