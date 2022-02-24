Watch: 'Valimai' fans bathe producer Boney Kapoor's car with curd and milk on first day first show

Well-known producer Boney Kapoor, who has produced actor Ajith Kumar's upcoming film 'Valimai' received an unusual welcome by fans in Chennai.

Boney had joined Huma Qureshi for the first day first show of ‘Valimai’. However, his car which was parked outside the single screen was bathed with curd and milk by a few crazy fans.

Despite the damage, Boney remained calm and left the venue in the same car.

In a recent interview with IANS, Boney said Ajith Kumar is a modest person who has nothing but sheer passion for his profession.

Sharing details of his experience of working with Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor said, "He is an actor of modesty, who has mastered the discipline, has sheer passion for his profession, and has immense dedication. No wonder, he is a most-sought actor among the producers. He has been a great support in getting this project shaped up as envisaged during the pre-production phase."

'Valimai' is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor pointed out that 'Valimai' will mark the beginning of pan-Indian releases for the actor.

"Valimai is the beginning of a pan-India release for Ajith Kumar's movies as we will be releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The film has emotional elements, family elements, outstanding action blocks, and amazing performances by Ajith Kumar and the other members of the cast."

He further added, "As a producer, I am confident that 'Valimai' is a tailor-made movie catering to the pulse of the audiences. Of course, OTT platforms are opening wide markets for the movies, but a movie like 'Valimai' is made for the theatrical experience."

The film hit screens on February 24.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:42 AM IST