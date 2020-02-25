Watch: Urvashi Rautela's sexy music videos that broke the internet

Bollywood actress and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is celebrating her 26th birthday, on Tuesday. After winning the Miss Diva pageant, the 'Pagalpanti' actress also represented the nation at Miss Universe 2015. The beauty queen turned actress has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry by appearing in films like 'Hate Story 4' and 'Kaabil'.
However, Urvashi kick-started her career and became a renowned face by starring in Honey Singh's chartbuster 'Love Dose's video. The music video that featured Urvashi released almost 5 years ago and has 222 million views on YouTube.
Apart from that, here are a few other music videos that Rautela has starred in:
On her birthday, Urvashi took to Instagram to treat her fans with a sizzling picture of herself and wrote, "Today the sun shined a little extra, just for me. #HappyBirthday to the most amazing person on earth which is me! Thanks for the extra special birthday wishes, feeling the most loved. My birthday should be a holiday."
On the professional front, Urvashi will be next seen alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale-2".
