Watch: Urvashi Rautela wears Rs 40 crore ensemble as she turns showstopper at Arab Fashion Week

Actress Urvashi Rautela is one of those individuals who has made India glad of her accomplishments and dedication. With her stunning appearance and exceptional charm, this diva has always captivated all of her admirers. She has always made her fans go bananas with her couture updos, but her exquisite look in a Rs 40 crore gold ensemble has left many speechless.

Recently, Urvashi spread her enchantment in UAE, when she walked the runway at the Arab Fashion Week. As she sashayed in her golden gown, the actress emanated charm and royalty. She was pictured wearing a high deep cut split golden embellished gown with golden strands dangling from the bottom hem. She finished off the appearance with a magnificent golden robe with balloon sleeves and a powdered touch. The robe had a wide trail that swept the floor, giving her the appearance of Cleopatra.

The portion of her costume that drew the most attention was her headgear, which was made of real gold and fashioned by one of the most famous designers Furne One Amato, who has created looks for Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, and many other renowned personalities.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela will soon be featured in the Jio Studios film 'Inspector Avinash,' co-starring Randeep Hooda. The actress will star in the bilingual mystery "Black Rose," as well as the Hindi version of "Thiruttu Payale 2." She will make her Tamil debut opposite Saravana in the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend." In addition, the actress has signed a three-film deal with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 04:00 PM IST