Watch: Urvashi Rautela celebrates 34M followers on Instagram by feeding a crocodile!

Urvashi recently featured in the ‘World’s Top 10 Sexiest Supermodels’, thus becoming the first Indian to have ever done so. The list also comprises of other international supermodels like Irina Shayk, Sara Sampaio, and so on.

On a theatrical front, Urvashi was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’, directed by Ajay Lohan. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in the upcoming web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, which is based on the real-life story of the super cop Avinash Mishra.

She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted.

Recently the first look of Urvashi Rautela's Hindi remake of a Tamil film ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ created a huge buzz.

The actress will be also seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, the announcement for the project will be made soon.