Watch: Unseen video of Priyanka Chopra performing aarti with Nick Jonas and their American chef goes viral

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her American chef Sami Udell's video in which they can be seen performing aarti at their Los Angeles residence is going viral on social media.

Priyanka, who has now set up base in the United States after marrying singer Nick Jonas, deeply values her family traditions and rituals.

In the unseen video now doing the rounds on the internet, Priyanka and her chef are performing the aarti while Nick Jonas can be seen clapping and praying behind them.

Take a look at the video here:

Moments after the video was shared by a fan on Instagram, fans took to the comments section to praise the 'Barfi' actress.

"You can take this girl out of India , but you can never take India out of this girl @priyankachopra , she's the best," a fan wrote.

"Love their simplicity & love for all. 💜. Most adorable couple. God bless & protect them forever," read a comment.

"Proud to be her fan lots of love happiness and respect to nick and priyanka always," another comment read.

Another user wrote, "So much love & respect for both Nick and Priyanka who always treated their friend and staff more like family. May God continued to bless these two beautiful soul with endless love and happiness together."

A few days back, Priyanka remembered her roots and during an interview, said that she never feels like she is away from home. The actress also listed a host of things that she always has by her side.

"You can take me out of India but you can't take India out of me. My culture or me being who I am just sort of goes with me in a bubble wherever I'm. So I never feel like I'm away from home at all. My home is always with me, my mandir is always with me, my mom is always with me, my achaar is always with me. So you know I'm good," Priyanka said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee was seen as Sati in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She will next be seen in 'Citadel' and also has a Bollywood film in her kitty. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie is titled ‘Jee Le Zara’ where she will sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 05:20 PM IST