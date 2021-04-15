Watch: Unlike Digangana Suryavanshi, Neha Sharma knows how to 'chill' with peacocks

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma, who's currently enjoying a vacation in Jaisalmer, has shared some stunning pictures and videos from her vacay.
In the latest post shared by the 'Crook' actress, Neha is seen chilling by the pool in a black monokini and a shirt wrapped around her waist. The pictures also feature a beautiful peacock. The actress is seen maintaining a safe distance from the bird while still managing to capture it in the same frame.
This comes just days after 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera' actress Digangana Suryavanshi's viral video, which showed her being attacked by a peacock.
The video showed Digangana standing beside a peacock as she admires its beauty. Seconds later, the bird was seen pouncing on her.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha , who rose to fame with the film 'Tume Bin 2', has done a couple of Bollywood and south films in a span of 12 years as an actress. Her last feature film in Hindi was Anil and Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan. She was also seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, as Kamla Devi.
Neha will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish with Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.
