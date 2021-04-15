Watch: Unlike Digangana Suryavanshi, Neha Sharma knows how to 'chill' with peacocks

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma, who's currently enjoying a vacation in Jaisalmer, has shared some stunning pictures and videos from her vacay.

In the latest post shared by the 'Crook' actress, Neha is seen chilling by the pool in a black monokini and a shirt wrapped around her waist. The pictures also feature a beautiful peacock. The actress is seen maintaining a safe distance from the bird while still managing to capture it in the same frame.