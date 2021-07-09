Watch: Twitter user claims Aamir Khan and his team have polluted Ladakh village while shooting 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is currently in Ladakh for the shoot of his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', has been accused of 'polluting' Wakha village.

A Twitter user shared a video claiming that the 'Dangal' actor and his team have allegedly littered the Wakha village in Ladakh, where they are shooting action scenes for the upcoming film.

The user shared the video and wrote, "This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself."

"This is the kind of havoc the crew is creating with the undisturbed environment. Wake up so called Bollywood stars!! Seems these people lost their civic senses," the user added.

Check out the video here: