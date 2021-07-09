Watch: Twitter user claims Aamir Khan and his team have polluted Ladakh village while shooting 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is currently in Ladakh for the shoot of his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', has been accused of 'polluting' Wakha village.
A Twitter user shared a video claiming that the 'Dangal' actor and his team have allegedly littered the Wakha village in Ladakh, where they are shooting action scenes for the upcoming film.
The user shared the video and wrote, "This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself."
"This is the kind of havoc the crew is creating with the undisturbed environment. Wake up so called Bollywood stars!! Seems these people lost their civic senses," the user added.
Check out the video here:
The video currently has over 2.4K views on the micro-blogging site.
After the video garnered attention, several users criticised the actor for the alleged mess made by his team.
A user wrote: "Please raise this issue... Shooting is still going on but fragile and precious environment of Ladakh can't wait for completion of shooting for a clean-up."
"Disgraceful. Practice before you preach #AmirKhan and team. Don’t destroy Ladakh with your stupidly. Clean your mess," wrote another.
Tagging Khan and Ladakh Tourisms, a user wrote, "We welcome ur contribution to the local economy but not at the cost of deterioration, destruction of ecosystems; habitat destruction & plastic pollution. Such irresponsible behaviour of #LaalSinghChaddha are condemnable."
A comment read: "Shame on him just preaching in reel life nothing in real. Same thing Karan Johar and his crew did in Goa."
For those unversed, last year a Twitter video alleged that Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar, had allegedly littered a village in Goa with biomedical waste after wrapping up a shoot featuring Deepika Padukone.
Goa's Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo had demanded a public apology from Dharma Productions for the alleged dereliction.
